FCSO Blotter: Domestic Battery Calls; A DWUI; Civil Standby for a Raccoon

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 5/5/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 39 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 13 times and there two fire department calls.

Twelve persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including three alcohol-related charge, one Felony charge and 17 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 181 inmates that it is responsible for, with 176 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Chancelor C. Foutz, 22, Lander arrested on a Revocation of Probation warrant from Fremont County at 5:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Street in Lander.

Patrol calls:

At 10:03 a.m. deputies stood by as an individual retrieved his pet raccoon per an order from the court from an address on Clear View Drive.

A one vehicle crash was reported at milepost 64 near the National Museum of Military Vehicles near Dubois at 1:56 p.m. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

The Shoshoni Police Department was called out at 12:-7 a.m. to the Lucky 5 Lounge for a reported Domestic Abuse. Other information was redacted from the report.

The two fire calls were both related to the single vehicle crash near Dubois reported above. There were three controlled burns reported during the day.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 5/4/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 39 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 15 times and there two fire department calls.

Eleven persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, four other alcohol-related charge, eight Felony charge and 22 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 187 inmates that it is responsible for, with 182 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

There were no arrests by county deputies during this period.

Patrol Calls:

A break-in at a shop on East Monroe Avenue was reported at 9:39 a.m.

Deputies provided an Agency Assist to the BIA Wind River Police Department at 12:13 p.m. at an address on the Blue Sky Highway at Ethete.

A Hit and Run crash was reported in Dubois at the St. Thomas Church parking lot. A red Jeep Grand Cherokee was parked and unattended and was struck by an unknown vehicle

A theft was reported on Meadow Road near Lander at 3:22 p.m.

County deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol and BIA Wind River Police on a vehicle chase at 5:13 p.m. from Lander onto the Reservation. A State Trooper is investigating.

Fire calls included a fire alarm in the 600 block of Blue Sky Highway and a structure fire was called in at 5 p.m. from the 9800 block of Highway 287 at Fort Washakie.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 5/3/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 40 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 13 times and there two fire department calls.

Six persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence charge, four Felony charge and five misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 188 inmates that it is responsible for, with 183 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Kayden S. Carson, 18, Riverton, arrested for Domestic Battery, arrested at 8:01 p.m. at an address on the 17 Mile Road South of Riverton

Bryan E. Sanchez, 37, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Theft-Taking at 8:56 a.m. at the Fremont County Sheriff’sOffice in Lander.

Patrol Calls:

A deputy provided a courtesy ride to a female walking down Paradise Valley Road with a baby at 7 a.m.

Deputies received a report of dogs attacking a goat herd on the East Pavillion Road. The call was made at 8:22 a.m.

A vehicle theft is under investigation. The call came in at 3:25 p.m. All other information was redacted from the report.

Deputies freed a female dog whose collar became stuck on a fence on Skaggs Lane in Riverton at 4:54 p.m.

Fire calls included a gas leak investigation on Plunkett Road near Ethete and a fire reported in the 700 block of Fairgrounds Road in Riverton.