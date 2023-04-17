FCSO Blotter: Child Sexual Assault Reported; Dogs into Chickens, again; Stolen Vehicle

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office weekend report over the past 72 hours.

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Samuel D. Carpenter, 36, Atlantic City, Domestic Battery

Alex M. Waite, 39, Riverton, Revocation of Probation.

April 14

7:03 a.m. 4300 Riverview Road – A vehicle struck a deer

11:44 a.m. Coal Mine Road, Hudson – A welfare check was requested and carried out.

1:00 p.m. Dubois area – A report was received on a sexual assault on a child. The report is under investigation.

5:28 p.m. A caller reported continuous problems with dogs in her chickens.

5:26 p.m. Shadow Brook Lane, Lander – A report was received of dogs chasing livestock and deer

7:09 p.m. Riverview Road, Riverton – A caller reported a property destruction with her husband banging on a door.

April 15

10:57 a.m. 1500 block East Monroe Avenue – A stolen vehicle, a silver 2007 Yukon, was taken sometime overnight.

1:37 pm. Coal Mine Road, five miles in, Lander – A motorist reported being stuck in the snow in a 2015 GMC Sierra. Three people are in the vehicle. They do have food and water. They entered on the Lyons Valley Side. Subjects were located and were okay.

4:06 p.m. North Hidden Valley Road, Shoshoni – Someone was reported driving on a canal bank and trespassing on private property.

6:15 p.m. 1733 North Federal – A shoplifting at Walmart was reported.

7:04 p.m. Rendezvous Road, Arapahoe – A man reported his wife stole $1,800 from him. Deputies determined it was a civil and not a criminal matter.

9:07 p.m. South Ohio Avenue, Hudson – Two men were reportedly looking into the back window of a girl’s room. Deputies were unable to locoate the subjects. The incident is under investigation.

April 16

8:50 p.m. 10400 Highway 789, Riverton – A state trooper requested assistance with an intoxicated woman

With the warm weather this weekend, there were 17 controlled burns reported.