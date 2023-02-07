FCSO: Bad Check Investigated; Theft of Medications Reported

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 0700 hours on 2/6/23 to 0700 hours on2/7/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 6

8:15 a.m. Rosewood Avenue, Lander – A vehicle slide off was reported at this location and the vehicle was parked there for several days.

11:22 a.m. Highway 287, Lander area – An bad check written for $520 was reported. The report is under investigation.

12:29 p.m. North Fork Road, Lander – A theft of medications was reported.

3:27 p.m. Kansas Avenue, Hudson – A76-year-old Hudson man was found deceased in his home. No indications of foul play. Death under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner.

7:28 p.m. – Hillwood Drive, Riverton – A patient was reportedly assaulted by a family member. The incident is under investigation.