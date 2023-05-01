FCSO: Angry Driver drove into a house; Shoplifting; Thirty-Nine Controlled Burns reported

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report for May 1, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests: David W. Calvert, 51, Riverton, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Estevan C. Martinez, 31, Riverton arrested on two warrants for Violation of Stalking Protection Order

Monica R. Secrit, 56, Riverton, arrested for Larceny and for Interference with a Peace Officer

April 28

7:31 a.m. 17 Dalley Road, Riverton – A complaint was registered of dogs who had killed chickens and turkeys and who were in a sheep herd trying to kill sheep. The owner of the dogs was contacted. At the request of the reporting party, no citations were issued.

8:25 a.m. Riverton area – a Juvenile was reported as a runaway

8:10 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – A report is pending on a shoplifting incident.

April 29

9:06 a.m. Gabes Road and Lakeview Drive – Kinnear – A citation was served on a driver for failure to report a crash after a truck was found in a ditch.

6:13 p.m. Snowberry Lane, Riverton – A female driver struck a house, exited the vehicle and allegedly became physical with an individual there, and then left the scene. A citation was issued for property destruction.

April 30

3:53 p.m. Rendezvous Ponds, Riverton – A subject with a shovel was reported to be threatening a family. A report was made.

7:40 p.m. Oregon Buttes Road – A motorist drove up the road to see the monuments there and got stuck. Still to early to drive there.

8:36 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – A Deputy requested a case number for a shoplifting incident.

8:56 p.m. Milepost 59, Dubois, Highway 26/287 – A vehicle struck and deer and requested the deer be put down.

10:29 p.m. The coroner was called for a deceased individual.

With the warm weather over the weekend, the FCSO Dispatch Center received 39 calls for individuals performing controlled burns. There were two calls for grass fires, one call for a vehicle crash and two calls to investigate natural gas leaks.