FCSD#25 Trustees Toured Summer Construction Projects

Riverton’s School Board went on a tour of construction projects carried out this summer around the district. Here’s what they saw:

The new wrestling room at Riverton High School connects to the current gymnasium. The spacious indoor of the new room pictured above will have wall to wall wrestling mats installed on the floor and along the walls.

At the James H. Moore RHS Career Center, classrooms and offices have been added to accommodate the Alternative School, which has been moved into the building. The former Alt School will now host Frontier Academy after it is remodeled.

Other projects include the design has now started for the new RHS Auditorium addition, the RHS Teachers Lounge upgrade has been completed, the Vape Sensors at the RHS Restrooms have been installed, and the Kiln for the Art Department has been completed. Addtionally, the Career Center Paint Booth for automotive has been completed, a Middle School storage room conversion project is done, exterior LED lighting at RMS and the RMS Special Needs Swing projects are finished. At the Central Office, the electrical/emergency power update has been completed, the Rendezvous Gym lights have replaced with LED lights, There is new carpeting throughout RMS and the Media Center, The BOCEs move to the Rendezvous building has been completed, and, as pictured above, new Whiteboard and Smart TVs have been installed at RMS and at Jackson Elementary. A supplementary heating system at Rendezvous and Jackson is slated to be complete in September. Plans for the demolition of the Tonkin Activities Center are now underway and a new playground addition at Willow Creek School should be completed in September.