The Riverton School Board and Staff. August 9, 2022 Photo by Ernie Over Wyotoday.com

FCSD#25 Trustees to meet Tuesday to accept State Funding for Rendezvous School Project

The Riverton School Board meets Tuesday night in regular session at the Central Office Board Room on North 5th Street West at 7 p.m.    Items on the agenda include the Nutrition Food Service Standard operating Procedures, acceptance of a $2.3 million in funding from the Wyoming State Construction Department for the Rendezvous Elementary Sanitary Waste and Domestic Water Lines project; acceptance of a $5-thousand dollar grant from Fremont County BOCES to support Aspen Early Learning Center’s Early Childhood Collective Book Bag Outreach Program; approval of an amended policy on Attendance and Truancy on first reading, and two change orders for the Riverton High School Wrestling Room Project for just over $22-Thousand.

See the agenda below: