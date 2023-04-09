FCSD#25 Trustees To Meet Tuesday; Frontier Academy Graduation; H.S. Softball Discussion; Certified Staff Contracts Awarded

The Riverton School Board meets on Tuesday evening at the Central Office on North 5th West. Agenda items include the graduation of Frontier Academy students Jason I. Goss and Corrin J. Struna; A Good Sportsmanship Award to the RHS Band, out-of-state travel requests, and a discussion from Activities Director Reggie Miller on high school softball.

Action items include a nearly half-million dollar bid for the Middle School Boiler Replacement Project, a storage array bid of over $68,000, a Reduction in Force to a Virtual School Instructor among other items.

Read the agenda velow: