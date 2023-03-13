FCSD#25 Trustees To Adopt ’23-’24 School Calendar; Hire RHS Football Coach

The Riverton School Board will meet Tuesday evening in regular session at the Central Office Board Room at 7 pm.

Action items include an out of state travel request for the RHS Culinary Team to the National Convention in Washington, D.C., Adoption of the 2023-24 School Calendar, acceptance of District 25 Recreation Grants of $34,000 to the Riverton Aquatic Center and $29,000 to Willow Creek Elementary. Also on tap is action on five resignations, and extending a contract to the new RHS football coach Mark Lenhart as a Social Studies Teacher and to his wife Kimberly as a District Instructional Coach and Facilitator.

See the agenda below: