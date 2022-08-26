FCSD#25 Trustees Accepted Grants over $3-Million; New Hires Approved; Staff Changes Outlined

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night accepted a number of grants from local and state sources. One of the largest is from the Wyoming State Construction Department for a sanitary waste and water line project at Rendezvous Elementary in the amount of $2.3 million. Building and Grounds Supervisor Ted May said work on the project will not start until 2024 and take several years to complete. He said the project will not impact classes. The project is part of the districts Major Maintenance Program from the state.

Jodi Ibach requested and the Board accepted the 2022-2023 Consolidated Grant in the amount of $3,080,851.48; up $4,556.66 from last year’s allocation and the Perkins Grant funds in the amount of $124,898.94.

Title I-A Remediation $2,173,922.63

Title I-D, Subpart 2, Neglect and Delinquent $ 62,850.69

Title II-A Teacher Quality $ 479,063.13

Title IV $ 365,015.03

Perkins $ 124,898.94

Another grant accepted by the board was a $5,000 award from Fremont County’s Board of Cooperative Education Services for preschool and Career and Technical programs. Board members were also told of a donation from Injury Prevention Resources for $2,450 to support the Family Resource Advisors, formerly known as the Attendance Liaisons.

During the opening roundtable, the District’s Food Service Director Jane Stanfield presented a new Nutrition Food Service Standard Operating Procedures Manual. Stanfield said she was preparing the manual for her successor, which caused a gasp in the room. Stanfield quickly said she wasn’t leaving, but said she wanted to get all the procedures down on paper instead of just in her head. That brought sighs of the relief from the board and administrators.

The trustees all expressed excitement at the opening of school for the year on that day. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan reported the first day of school went very smoothly in all of the buildings. She noted she saw only one crying child at the Aspen Learning Center, but later saw the child with smiles on her face and interacting in class.

In other action items:

Two change orders for the RHS Wrestling Room Addition/TAC Remedy Project were approved. Change Order No. 2 with Shephard Construction, Inc. to provide materials and install two roof ladders to the existing roof in the amount of $7,348.78. Change Order No. 3 with Shephard Construction, Inc. to provide materials and install concrete in the landscaped area between new concrete walk and existing pool building due to the compromised irrigation line due to the new building addition in the amount of $15,893.64.

The Board offered contracts to the following people:

–Bronwyn Wright RHS Wolverine Academy Teacher

–Samantha Miller RHS Assistant Cross Country Coach

–Christopher Ormond RHS Assistant Girls Swim Coach

–Margaret Martinez Aspen ELC Pre-K Teacher

The Board accepted the resignation of Sara Tolstedt as a RHS Media Center Teacher contingent on hiring a suitable replacement and per board policy.

In Information items:

Superintendent Dr. JoAnn Andre-Flanaganhad made a request to the State Facilities Department to amend the Auditorium project delivery contract to reflect a CMAR (Construction Manager at Risk) instead of the Design Bid Build method .Flanagan said when a CMAR is used, the architect works with the contractor during the process to avoid design issues.

Wyoming School Board Association’s Fall Regional Meeting – Thursday, September 1st, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Riverton @ FCSD25 Administration Building

Classified Staff Change: RESIGNATIONS – Effective immediately: Willow Creek Para Parker Macy; District Transportation Driver Charles Westmoreland; and RHS Para Jarrod McGilvray.

TRANSFER AFTER INTERVIEW PROCESS – (effective for the 2022-2023 school year)

Christina Pitt to a Willow Creek Para.

NEW HIRES – Fanny Apodaca as a Transportation Bus Aide; Lily Draper as an RMS Accompanist; Beth Henry as an RMS Para; Jeffrey LeBeau-War Eagle as a DRC/Frontier Para; Mackenzie Keller as a Transportation Bus Aide; Elizabeth Pursel as a RMS Food Service Worker; David Saunders as a Transportation Bus Driver; Janet Orand as a Transportation Bus Aide; Haylee Lavoie as a Willow Creek ESSER Para.

Certified Staff Change: TRANSFER – Amber Howell to an Aspen ELC Nurse.

Classified Staff Changes: NEW HIRES – Jack King as an RHS Student Support Center Para; LaToya Timbana as an RHS Para; Nicolette Barlow as an Aspen ELC Para.