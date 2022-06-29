FCSD#25: RHS Volleyball Trip Approved; Student Handbooks Okayed; New RHS Wrestling Coach named

The Riverton School Board met Tuesday night at the Central Office Board Room with a only a few items up for approval. One action item that was approved was an out-of-state travel request for the Riverton High School Volleyball Team to attend a team camp at Chadron State University in July, as per policy and following all COVID-19 restrictions.

In other action items at the meeting:

• Change orders were approved in the amount of $1,364 and in the amount of $8,568 for the installation of a CAT6 data cable in the Alternative School and Special Services Area on the RHS Career Center Remodel/TAC Remedy Project.

• Grant awards were accepted from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund in the amount of $91,226 and the Education Stabilization Fund-Elementary/Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund from the American Rescue Plan-ESSER in the amount of $16,934,485.15.

• Student handbooks for the Frontier Academy and the Spur Virtual Academy were approved.

• Amended Policy IKF “Graduation Requirements” was approved (see below)

• The board declared 15 Apple computers that are no longer useful to the district as surplus.

• Interview committees recommended the Board offer contracts to Kyle Blaser as an RHS Wolverine Academy Teacher; offer a contract to Bobby Thoman as RHS Head Varsity Wrestling Coach and to Savanna Herrera as an Aspen Early Learning Center, IDEAL teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

In Information Items:

• Job Descriptions – Family Resource Advisor (job title updated from previously Attendance Liaison); and Buildings and Grounds Department Secretary (from a part time to full time position)

• Certified Staff Changes: TRANSFERS – Justin Taylor to Principal of Frontier Academy, Spur Virtual Academy and Day Reporting Center effective for the 2022-2023 school year; Dana Osborne to a Social Worker at Aspen ELC effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

• Classified Staff Changes: RESIGNATIONS – Willow Creek Para Maggie Schooner effective June 19, 2022; Warehouse Clerk/Bus Driver Zed Minick effective June 24, 2022; RMS Para Fontessa Salazar was effective May 27, 2022.

• Classified Staff Changes: TRANSFERS (all effective for the 2022-2023 school year) – Danyelle Kuegeler to a District Attendance Liaison; Patti Livingston to an RMS Para; Ernesto Paniagua to an RMS Para; Susan Piplica to an Ashgrove Para; Crystal Santor to an RMS Para. NEW HIRE – Hazel Jordan as a Willow Creek Library Para effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

• Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan reminded the board that they would only have one meeting in July, that on the 20th for approval of the District’s Budget for the new fiscal year.

• The meeting was adjourned at 7:56 p.m.