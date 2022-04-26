FCSD#25 Board Tonight; Two to Graduate from Frontier Academy

The Riverton School Board will be meeting tonight at the Central Office at 7 p.m. with another Frontier Academy graduation ceremony on tap. Amirue Large and Gracie White will received their high school diplomas at the top of the meeting. The board will also award a Wyoming High School Activities Association Good Sportsmanship Award to Rugar Stowell, consider out-of-state travel requests for the Riverton High FBLA and the RHS Speech and Debate students, receive an update on the Poverty Alleviation Project, approve a change order for electrical work at the Career Center, adopt its Home Schooling policy and approved the food Service Director’s request for price increases in school provided breakfast, lunch and milk costs among other items. An executive session is also plannd at the end of the meeting concerning school discipline.