FCSD#25 Board Suspended an Employee; Certified Staff offered contracts for 22-23 school year; New Hires Approved

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night began their meeting with a 23-minute long executive session after which an unnamed employee of the District was suspended for the remaining of the employees 2022 contract period. It being a personnel matter, there was no explanation offered as to what led up to the suspension.

In action items, the board voted to offer contracts to the district’s certified staff members for the 2022-23 school year,

• A bid in the amount of $144,335.52 was awarded to The Chariot Group from Anchorage, Alaska for upgraded Smart Boards for Jackson and Rendezvous elementary schools,

• A change order for the Riverton High School Wrestling Room Addition and Tonkin Activity Center Remedy Project was approved. The change order extended the project completion date to October 7th due to delays in acquiring the necessary materials to begin construction. Shephard Construction is the contractor

• A grant was accepted from the Daniels Fund in the amount of $50,000 to be used for the rubberized surface of the Willow Creek Elementary School’s ADA-Compliant playground extension project. Total cost of the project is $194,000.

• Resignations were accepted from Jackson Speech Language Pathologist Janeen Buss and Riverton Middle School Family and Consumer Science Teacher Holly Ann Havens at the end of the current school year.

• Contracts were approved for RHS Special Education Math Teacher Linda Adams, Rendezvous ESSER 5th Grade Science and Social Studies Teacher Mark Star, Alisha Sear as an Instructional Facilitator and Maci Evans as an RHS Art Teacher. The board also approved offering a contract to Maggie Hill as a Rendezvous %5th Grade teacher. The contracts will be for the 2022-23 School Year.

• The board approved a recommendation from Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach for an adjusted allocation from the Wyoming Department of Education’s Rural and low-Income School Grant program in the amount of $10,141.51 for a new adjusted allocation of $63,611.63.

• Approved was a revised job description for Virtual School Instructor from Human Resources Director Karen Wardner

In information items presented to the board:

• A board training session was set for May 10th

• The Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming’s Riverton location’s Awards and Recognition Breakfast will be April 27th at 6:30a.m. at the Fremont Center

• Amended Policy 4135 “Home Schooling” was presented. It will be acted on first reading at the next board meeting

• Revised Job Descriptions for the Indian Education Support Specialist and Native American Language and Culture Teacher

• Certified Staff Change included Transfers to Ross Anderson to a Physical Education Teacher at RHS effective for the 2022-2023 school Year; Codie Lennen to an Aspen ELC Kindergarten Teacher effective for the 2022-2023 school year; and Transfer After Interview Process: Am y Day to a Reading Interventionist at Willow Creek effective August 1, 2022. Classified Staff Change, New Hire: Hunter DeVries as a Willow Creek ACE Para effective April 4, 2022.

• New Job Descriptions for Frontier Academy Academic Support and Federal Program, Data and Instructional Software Assistant, and,

• Certified Staff Change: Transfer after the interview process – Blaze Sand to Rendezvous Dean/Instructional Facilitator effective August 1, 2022.