FCSD#25 Board Meets Tuesday; Initial Thoughts on Concealed Carry planned

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees tomorrow will continue its discussion about having district personnel approved for concealed carry in district buildings. The item came up at the last board meeting and Tuesday the board will discuss its initial feelings about the subject.

There will also be two executive sessions planned according to the meeting agenda, one concerning a Wyoming Education Association Lawsuit and the other for personnel discussions. There is only one action item on the agenda, and that is for an out of state travel request for the RHS Key Club to and Student Council to attend a leadership program in Estes Park, Colorado in October.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Central Office Boardroom on North 5th West.