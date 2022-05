FCSD#25 Board approved 2022-23 School Calendar Changes

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night approved several changes to the school calendar for the upcoming 2022-23, as noted below:

September 30, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35

October 14, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

December 9, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

March 3, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

May 5, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35

Approved were the following changes to the 2022-2023 Frontier Academy Calendar:

September 23, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35

October 14, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

December 9, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

March 3, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

May 5, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35