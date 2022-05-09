FCSD#25 Agenda: RHS Seeks to Start a Girls Wrestling Program; $41.5 Million Budget to be Reviewed

The Riverton School Board meets Tuesday evening with a 5 p.m. work session for the purpose of Wyoming School Boards Association Leadership Development Training. The regular meeting convenes at 7 p.m. with presentations from the RHS SKILLS USA program, Fremont County BOCES, Northwest BOCES, and Athletic Director Reggie Miller on starting a Girls Wrestling Program at RHS. Other items include out of state travel requests, acceptance of a Johnson O’Mally grant, acceptance of bids for the district’s Canon Copier replacements, approval of a job description for a full time athletic trainer, approval of seven amended district policies and three new policies, resignations, a retirement request and to offer three new employment contracts. The board will also preview its $41.5 Million Dollar proposed budget. The meeting is held at the District’s Central Office at 151 North Fifth West.

See the agenda here.