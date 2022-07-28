FCSD #25 is looking for Paraprofessionals!

There are several positions as a Paraprofessional open with FSCD25. You can view available positions HERE.

We are collecting applications during the month of July and will conduct group interviews the first week of August to fill all of our vacancies.

Selected candidates will be asked to start work on August 23rd with the possibility of some additional “in-service/training” days the week of August 15th.

Please apply for any and all para vacancies you are interested in. We will interview the selected candidates as a group and ask for your vacancy preference at that time.



Paraprofessional

Description:



Qualifications: High School Diploma or equivalent or such alternative qualifications as may be deemed appropriate by the Board.



Reports To: Building Principal and Title I Director



Supervises: None



Job Goal: Assist in instructional support of Title I students by serving as an assistant to the teacher to meet the needs of the Title I students in the regular classroom. Help teachers assess Title I student’s performance and modify lessons under the teacher’s direction for student success.







Performance Responsibilities:

Works with Title I students in the regular classroom under the direction of the supervising teacher. Provides alternative instruction and extra help to Title I students as needed under the direction of the supervising teacher and Title I staff. Serves as liaison between parents of Title I students and the school. Assists Title I staff as assigned to ensure a successful Title I program. Assists Title I staff in collecting data to demonstrate student success. Keeps daily tutor log of student performance. Maintains records as required by the Title I program. Performs such other duties as may be assigned from time to time.







Terms of Employment: Designated by Contract

Evaluation: The building Principal or Title I Director shall evaluate this position.





Application Procedure:

Apply Online