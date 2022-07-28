FCSD #25- Food Service Worker

Food Service Worker/ Kitchen Helper/Server

Job Summary: Assist kitchen staff in the preparation and serving of the meals. Coordinate with the Head Cook or Kitchen Manager as to what tasks need to be completed each day.

Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Reports To: May receive direction via Head Cook, Kitchen Manager and Food Service Director

Job Requirements:

Effective interpersonal and customer skills. Available to work a variable schedule when needed.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist cook in preparing menu items following safe food handling techniques.

Help serve meals to customers.

Insure proper food handling and food temperatures at serving site.

Document food temperatures as required.

Clean and sanitize work areas and equipment as required.

Assists in completing monthly inventory.

Guest Relations:

Sensitive to the mission of the Students and Staff as customers

Communicate with school staff, administrators, and customers in a consistently respectful and professional manner.

Promote sales through positive customer contact.

Develop and foster an environment that welcomes and responds to the customer’s needs.

Daily, as assigned:

Cashier and help with set-up and clean-up during breakfast and lunch.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Ability to work in a team environment.

Friendly personality when relating to customers.

Consistent attendance.

Working conditions:

Ability to lift 50 lbs. regularly

Able to stand for extended periods of time.

Training:

Kitchen Safety training.

Customer service training.

Communication:

Appropriate communications with all customers and staff.

Coordinate with Head Cook, Kitchen Manager or Food Service Director regarding job duties.

Communicate customer comments and/or complaints to Head Cook, Kitchen Manager, or Food Service Director.

Principal Contacts:

Head Cook/ Kitchen Manager.

Food Service Director

Job Requirements: Minimum Qualifications

Skills, Knowledge and Abilities

SKILLS are required to perform multiple, non-technical tasks with a potential need to upgrade skills in order to meet changing job conditions. Specific skills required to satisfactorily perform the functions of the job include: operating equipment used in Food Service department; adhering to safety practices; planning and managing projects; and preparing and maintaining accurate records.

KNOWLEDGE is required to perform basic math, including calculations using fractions, percentages, and/or ratios; read a variety of manuals, and understand multi-step written and oral instructions. Specific knowledge required to satisfactorily perform the functions of the job includes: health standards and hazards; quantity cooking; and safety practices and procedures.

ABILITY is required to consider a number of factors when using equipment. Flexibility is required to independently work with others in a wide variety of circumstances and operate equipment using standardized methods. Ability is also required to work with a diversity of individuals and/or groups and utilize a variety of job-related equipment. In working with others, problem solving is required to identify issues and create action plans. Specific abilities required to satisfactorily perform the functions of the job include: adapting to changing work priorities; communicating with diverse groups; meeting deadlines and schedules; setting priorities; working as part of a team; and working with detailed information/data.

Responsibilities include: working under limited supervision using standardized practices and/or methods; directing other persons within a department, large work unit, and/or across several small work units; and adhering to the established use of budgeted funds within a work unit. There is some opportunity to impact the Organization’s services.

Responsibility

The usual and customary methods of performing the job’s functions require the following physical demands: ability to regularly lift, carry, push and/or pull up to 50 pounds, some stooping, kneeling, crouching, and/or crawling; and significant fine finger dexterity. Generally the job requires 25% sitting, 25% walking, and 50% standing. The job is performed under minimal temperature variations and a generally hazard free environment.

Physical Demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear, and taste or smell. The employee frequently is required to walk; use hands to finger, handle, or feel; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; reach with hands and arms. The employee is occasionally required to sit. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 25 pounds and may occasionally lift up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

Work Environment

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently exposed to wet and/or humid conditions and moving mechanical parts. The employee is occasionally exposed to fumes or airborne particles, toxic or caustic chemicals, outside weather conditions, extreme cold, extreme heat, risk of electrical shock, and vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually very loud.

All employees are responsible for maintaining a hazard free environment for themselves and our customers. All employees are required to wear personal protective equipment (goggles or eyewear, gloves and aprons) when handling chemicals or other hazardous substance or when assisting in first aid.

Employees may be required to use certain mechanical, electric, sharp, heat producing, and other potentially dangerous equipment while performing job responsibilities. Employees will be instructed in the proper use, function and maintenance of all kitchen related equipment. See your supervisor for specific training procedures.

The school district promotes an environment free of discrimination and open to communication between all associates. The district has an Open-Door Policy. If you have any questions direct them to your immediate supervisor. If you have a grievance, which cannot be satisfied by your immediate supervisor, you may contact your Chartwells District Manager, Regional Director, or the Human Resources Department at 1-800-BE-AWARE or, if applicable, the Personnel Department for the school district at 856-9407.



Clearances:

Criminal Justice Fingerprint/Background Clearance

Application Procedure:

Apply Online