FCSD #25-Bus Driver

We are collecting applications during the month of July and will conduct group interviews the first week of August to fill all of our vacancies.

Please apply for any and all vacancies you are interested in. We will interview the selected candidates as a group and ask for your vacancy preference at that time.



(Requires a CDL with P& S endorsement, we can train selected candidates on the P & S endorsement)



School Bus Driver



Qualifications: High School Diploma preferred

CDL driver’s license with S&P endorsements

Current DOT physical

Pre-employment and random drug and alcohol testing

Attend six hours of minimum training per year as required by the state



Reports To: Director of Transportation

Supervises: None

Job Goal: To insure the safe and timely delivery of students to their destination.

Performance Responsibilities:

Perform pre and post trip inspections for each trip. Maintain a bus in a safe and clean manner including lights, tires, windshields, seats, etc. Use sound judgment in determining where on the bus children should sit. Reports disciplinary problems to the supervisor and Principals. Is available for conferences with students, parents, and Principals. Follows all procedures, regulations, and rules outlined in the driver’s handbook. Performs such other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the supervisor.



Terms of Employment: Designated by Contract



Evaluation: The Director of Transportation shall evaluate this position.







Application Procedure:

Apply Online