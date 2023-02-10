FC Sheriff: Handgun Missing; Elder Abuse Investigated

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Blotter from 2/9/23 to 0700 hours on 2/10/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 9

9:43 a.m. 450 North 2nd Street, Lander – Matthew Fenton was arrested on a Probation Revocation.

9:44 p.m. Two Valley Road, Riverton – A Ruger .22 pistol in a leather holster was discovered missing. Last seen two weeks ago.

10:31 a.m. Milepost 107 Highway 789 – A propane tank fell out of the back of a truck.

10:55 a.m. Milepost 25, Highway 28 – Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a jack-knifed semi on South Pass

12:41 p.m. Fort Washakie area – Under investigation is a report of a case of Elder Abuse.

12:35 p.m. North 1st Street, 100 block – Jazmine Cornell, 18, Riverton, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called out twice on the 9th for a traumatic injury reported in the Union Pass Area by Dubois and for a sick person who passed in Dubois.