FBI: After shooting, man threatened federal officer

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, Managing Editor, The Ranger/Lander Journal

A Fort Washakie man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly made threats against a federal officer while the officer was investigating a shooting on the Wind River Reservation. Leo Barnaby II, 45, was arrested on federal charges alleging he threatened to assault and murder Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special

Agent Scott Jensen.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Sunday in U.S. District Court, Jensen was investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning on Saturday, April 29, on South Fork Road in Fort Washakie. Barnaby and another person identified in the criminal complaint as K.T. were both being treated in the emergency department at SageWest in Lander, and Jensen responded to that location. K.T.’s injuries, which included multiple gunshot wounds to the back and at least one bullet reportedly lodged in K.T.’s abdomen, were severe enough to warrant an air ambulance trip to a Casper hospital, according to the complaint. Barnaby’s wounds were reportedly bullet fragments to his back-right shoulder, and Jensen interviewed him at 5:47 a.m. while he was in the hospital.

Court documents suggest Barnaby was cooperative during the hospital interview, and told Jensen he and K.T. were driving on South Fork Road near the North Fork Road split when they saw people around a bonfire outside a residence. Barnaby told Jensen “the guys all started shooting at his truck” and that he

continued driving until his Silverado quit working, then traveled on foot to his home nearby, according to the complaint. According to Jensen’s statement, Barnaby consented to photos, DNA collection, and a search of his vehicle.

A call reporting the shooting initially came in at 5 a.m., and Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) officials responded to the residence at 9 South Fork Road to investigate. A resident there, identified in the complaint as K.G., told officers he and others were hanging out around a bonfire when the Silverado was driven into the driveway, then pulled out, and someone in the pickup began shooting at the group around the fire, the complaint alleges. K.G. then told BIA officers that he returned fire with his AR-15, which he surrendered to the officers, according to the charging documents.

Jensen and FBI Special Agent A. Knudson went to South Fork Road later that morning, at 7:15 a.m., with the intention of examining the scene of the shooting, according Jensen’s statement. Being unsure at which residence the shooting had occurred, Knudson and Jensen pulled into Barnaby’s driveway to ask him to clarify the location just as Barnaby was arriving home from the hospital, according to the complaint. “At first Barnaby wanted to drive back to the location to show me where things had happened, but I told him I did not want him going back to that house,” stated Jensen in his sworn statement. “Barnaby quickly became very agitated and then angry that I did not know where the house was. Barnaby told me that he had guns in his house, and he was going to use them.” Jensen recounted that Barnaby told him he “was going to do to me what was done to Redstar” – a man who was murdered in March by being shot in the back of the head at close range. “Barnaby threatened that he was going to put a gun to the back of my head and kill me.

He also threatened to use the rifle in his house to shoot me and the people down the street that shot his truck … Barnaby also called SA Knudson a whore and threatened that he would take care of her,” Jensen continued. Jensen reportedly informed Barnaby that the threats were a crime, and he and Knudson stepped back to diffuse the situation, while Barnaby allegedly continued making threats.

Jensen later interviewed another person, who reportedly confirmed that Barnaby owns several rifles he uses for hunting. The person also “stated that Barnaby has had an ongoing feud with some boys in the area but had not heard of the feud escalating to shooting until now,” according to the complaint.

Barnaby’s charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.