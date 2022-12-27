Fay Roselynee Johnson

Fay was born May 17, 1936 at Bishop Randall Hospital in Lander, Wyoming to Forrest and Anna Margaretta (Van Patten) Sprout, the third of six children. Fay was a fourth generation Lander family (Doane, VanPatten, Sprout) growing up on Mexican Creek and Lyons Valley.

She married Richard “Dick” Arlan Johnson on April 6, 1957 in Lander; they remained together until his passing in June 1999.

Fay attended the Mexican Creek and Iiams elementary schools before graduating from Fremont County Vocational High School and received a degree from University of Wyoming.

Dick and Fay spent several years in Douglas, Rapid City and Newcastle, settling in Riverton where Fay worked at the local bank and assisted Dick with their V1 Oil business. In 1969 they moved back to Lander where they purchased the Lander Arctic Cat store. Fay later worked for the Fort Washakie and Arapahoe School districts as a business manager. She also worked for the State of Wyoming as an Examiner and the Fremont County Weed and Pest.

Fay’s greatest treasures were, first and foremost her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her children and grandchildren, her church family and many friends. The light of the Lord shined through her in everything she did, spending time with family, friends, volunteering for numerous nonprofit organizations, attending church and bible studies. She loved watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities and sports. There was not a person she met she did not consider as a long-lost friend. She will definitely be missed.

Survivors include her three daughters Cindy (Gary) Reed of Lander, Tammy (Mark) Lantz of Cheyenne, Vickie (Greg) Blankenship of Johnstown. Grandchildren Sonya (Robbie) Klinetobe of Casper, Christopher (Amy) Eagle of Lander, Matthew (Alyssa) Lantz and Heath (Katie) Lantz of Cheyenne, Bryent (Danielle) of Blaine, MN, Tauree (Ryan) Peterson of Hitchcock, SD, and Brock (Justine) Blankenship of Casper. Great grandchildren Damian (Cheyenne) Rushton and Kaden Rushton of Casper, Grady and Tatum Eagle of Lander, Mason and Carter Lantz of Cheyenne, Brianna, Aubree and Colt Blankenship of Blaine MN, Wyatt and Liam Peterson of Hitchcock, SD, Riann, Owen, and Declan Blankenship of Casper. Great-great granddaughter Meadow Rushton of Casper. Sisters Rosemary (Charlie) Steichen, Shirley (Lawrence) Selby, brother Charles Sprout and numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Ann Bates and Opal McInroy.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 6 at 11:00 am at the Hudson’s Funeral Home, Pastor Tom Sutphin officiating. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Hudson’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lander Independent Baptist Church missionary fund, 1290 E Main Street, Lander, Wyoming 82520.

