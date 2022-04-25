January 17, 1930 – April 22, 2022

Fay “Etta Fay” Wise, 92, of Lander passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.



Fay Julia Wise was born on January 17, 1930 in Lander, WY to Oliver and Rhoda (McDowell) Leedy. She grew up in Lander and lived her entire live there. She graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School. She earned her LPN in Denver, CO.



She was a member of the Lander Valley Baptist Church where she was the music director for many years.



In 1960 she married Bert Wise in Riverton. They raised two sons.



Fay worked at the Life Resource Center for over 35 years before retiring.



She was a member of the Lander Does and Lander Senior Center.



Fay loved to play the piano and sign, travel, do crafts, and animals. She loved all holidays but especially Christmas and the get togethers.



She is survived by her son Randall (Cheryl) Wise of Lander, and five grandchildren, Randall, Alex, Dusty, Max and Matt.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Rhoda Leedy; husband, Bert Wise; and son David Wise.



Memorials may be made to Lander Pet Connection or Lander Pioneer Museum in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com