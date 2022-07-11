Farmer’s Markets this week Across the County; Summer School Lunch Programs

On going throughout the summer:

• Dubois Famers’ Market, 202 E Rams Horn St. on Thursdays, 4pm-6pm.

• Lander Valley Farmers’ Market on Saturdays at Lander City Park, 405 Fremont through October 8 – 9-11:30am.

• Riverton Farmers’ Market Wednesdays at Riverton City Park 901 E. Fremont runs from through Sept 28, 5-7pm,

• Shoshoni Farmers’ Market Fridays at the Shoshoni Park 108 Main St, through October 5pm-7pm.

• Fremont County Master Gardeners’ Farmers’ Market, Saturdays through Sept at Riverton City Hall 9am-11am.

• Wind River Farmers’ Market, Thursday, Frank Wise Business Center through October 4:30-6:40pm,

• Thermopolis Farmers’ Market, South 5th St & Broadway, through Oct 1, Saturdays 8-12noon

Northern Arapaho Food Program through August 12 at Arapahoe Head Start and Ethete Head Start plus mobile locations at Beaver Creek Housing, Airport Housing and Mill Creek Housing. A lunch meal will be served Monday-Friday with serving times between 11:30 and 1 p.m. Grab and Go. Children up to 18 years of age. Parents $5. Information call Annette at 307-332-7152.

Fremont County School District #25- Riverton- Free Summer Meals Food Truck for ages 1 to 18 through July 29th at these locations… Rendezvous Elementary Monday-Friday 11:30 to 11:50; CWC Picnic Area, Monday-Thursday 12-12:25; Riverton City Park Splash Pad Parking Lot, Monday-Friday 12:12:25; and Jaycee Park Fridays 12:30 to 12:55. No Registration Necessary. The truck will not run in poor weather conditions. Adult lunchs $4.50.

Lander Schools: FCSD#1 announces another summer of free meals! School-aged children, 0-18 years of age, are welcome to enjoy a free hot breakfast and lunch without discrimination of enrollment, race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. The USDA funds this program and provides meals at no cost. Meals will be at the following site and times: Where: Gannett Peak Elementary, 615 Popo Agie through August 5, Monday through Friday., Breakfast will be daily from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Lunch will be daily from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be in the cafeteria, please follow the signs for entry. Menus will be posted on the district website and are subject to change without notice. In compliance with USDA guidelines, all meals must be consumed on site.

Dubois Schools: FCSD#2: 12-12:45 p.m. through July 29th, Monday through Thursday at Dubois K-12 School, Dine-in only, There will be bus transportation to Lights On after lunch at 12:50 p.m. To sign up: Kary Thompson, kthompson@Fremont2.org or call 307-455-5522. Email Kary with your lunch orders for the week.