Farm and Ranch Days Concludes Thursday

Today is the final day for the University of Wyoming Extension’s Farm and Ranch Days at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

All events are free and open to the public. Today’s Sessions begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m., with free lunch provided by the Fremont County Cattle Women at 1 p.m. both days. Yesterday’s attendance topped 150 interested area residents.

Workshop topics include alfalfa weevil control, predator management, hay marketing strategies, livestock management in extreme temperatures, succession planning and invasive grasses. All presentations will be recorded and uploaded to the UW Extension YouTube page following the event.

Today’s keynote speaker, via a video hookup, is U.S. Sen. John Barrasso who is scheduled discuss the latest news from Washington, including updates on the new Farm Bill and other legislation relevant to Wyoming residents.

A four-session private pesticide applicator program will be available today, as well. Participants who complete the program are eligible for the issuance or renewal of their Wyoming private pesticide applicator licenses.

Other programs on tap today include Predator Management, Managing Livestock during Extreme Temperatures, Wyoming Sheep Industry and Wool Growers Update, Making a Plan of Attack for Weed Control, Succession Planning and Breaking Down a beef Carcass and Knowing your Cuts, plus others.