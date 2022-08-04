Fake Absentee Ballot Requests showing up locally in the Mail

The County Clerk’s Election Office has received a number of calls regarding a mailing that they have received. This mailing has an absentee ballot request form with the Fremont County Clerk’s address on the return envelope. THESE ARE NOT BEING SENT TO YOU BY THE FREMONT COUNTY

CLERK’S ELECTION OFFICE.

Candidates have the ability to get a list of voters for any area they wish to reach out to. This is legal and is done by many candidates. It appears that this mailing is being sent by a candidate and you certainly do NOT have to vote Absentee.

In Fremont County, your options for voting are:

1) Vote at the Polls on Election Day August 16, 2022 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.



2) Early absentee vote at the Election Office in the basement of the Courthouse from now through

August 15, 2022 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



3) Request an absentee ballot be picked up by you or mailed to you. These voted ballots must be

returned to the County Clerk’s Election Office no later than Election Day (August 16, 2022 by 7

p.m.)

If you have any other questions, please contact the County Clerk’s Election Office at 307-332-1088 or

1089.