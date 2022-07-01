Fairgrounds Paving Project moving Forward at Higher Cost

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday approved an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded project at the county fairgrounds in Riverton for paving the deteriorating parking lot there in front of the Fremont Center and Heritage Hall. Originally authorized at $700,000, the action taken Tuesday reauthorized the project at a funding level of $920,000.

In other action at the meeting:

• The FY 2022-2023 Fremont County Budget was approved at 10 mills rather than the usual 12 mills.

• A Memorandum of Understanding among the boards of County Commissioners of the State of Wyoming regarding the Congressional Tour Initiative was approved. The tour, according to Commission Chairman Travis Becker of Riverton, will bring congressional staffers of key U.S. Representatives and Senators to Wyoming to view conditions in the state so as to educate them on land use and other issues on the ground here for better understanding.

• A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming plan change document was approved effective July 1, 2022 for various changes to the plan document.

• The Mustang Meadows Subdivision Lots 27, 28, 29; and lots 29 and 30 Re-Subdivision was approved as recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission.

• Approved was the Wind River Visitors Council budget for FY 2022-2023.

• Commissioners approved the Fremont County Health Benefit Plan contribution rates for FY 2022-2023

• The E-911 Surcharge rate of $0.75 per each traditional and wireless telephone line was approved for the upcoming fiscal year.



