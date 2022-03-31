Expectations are high and Mullets are long as the Senior Babe Ruth League approaches 

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

The upcoming Senior Babe Ruth league baseball season is still a month away but for the coaches it is never too early to begin practicing or recruiting.

For Lander Lobos head coach Dave Rees that’s just the way he was raised, and part of the way he has raised his own children.

“I have a ‘go big or go home’ coaching style,” the longtime baseball coach said to me after the first practice, “here we’ll coach you up and treat you right but I lay it all on the line, that’s how I coach.”

Rees knows that his manner of coaching might come off brash or abrasive but his success has shown parents that winning is the core mindset that he truly brings to the table.

Over the past three seasons Rees and his Lobos have gone to three straight championship games, finishing second in 2019 and 2021 and finally winning it all during the COVID year in between.

During those years coach Rees has also had the help of assistant coach Shannon Stephenson, who tends to be the loudest on the field during practice.

“We’re just trying to build kids up and build the program from the bottom up,” coach Stephenson said during the second practice of the season, “We’re trying to build a tradition where kids want to come and play and be part of something big.”

That tradition of winning has stuck with some of the seniors on the team, especially those that have been on the team during both second-place finishes. For them the motivation to get back is stronger than ever.

“I just want to make it to the championship in my last year,” senior infielder/pitcher Keegan Stephenson said, “I want to leave on top.”

Along with the tradition and championships that coaches Rees and Stephenson have brought to Lander they have brought something more important, something that is always on their mind:

“I played (baseball) all the way up through when I was a kid,” coach Stephenson said, “I want to give back to the kids. I know it helped me out when I was younger.”

Through just one practice it’s easy to see that the athletes are drawn to that type of mentality, it explodes out of them and if you’re within screaming distance you can hear it too.

The Lobos’ practices also mirror how they feel about returning to the big game this season, mainly the raw enthusiasm and eagerness that comes out in the rowdy, rambunctious behavior of the players.

This came through excessively during the second practice when the Lobos were simply running speed drills and catching exercises. Running a sub-4.0 time from home plate to first base meant hats were flying and shouting was necessary. But the same could be said for those that ran the 90-feet straight line above four seconds, only the yelling shifted from extravagant approval to overemphasized encouragement.

Loud comparisons of players to Albert Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals’ aging legend, were wildly humorous but also meant to inspire those that might need more conditioning if they wish to get back to their form from previous seasons.

“One run can change an entire game,” senior Paxton Rees said, “It’s the sport of baseball, any inning can change everything. We always got to stay on our toes and play like it’s zero to zero”.

That type of attitude is one of the many reasons that everybody on the team’s confidence is soaring high heading into the season. Another reason that confidence is so high is the location of this year’s state tournament.

Unlike former championship games which took place in Washington or Canada, this year’s biggest game is taking place in Lander.

“It plays a big factor,” senior Stephenson said regarding home field advantage, “you got your own home fans watching you so you gotta step up.”

Coach Rees is lucky for more reasons than just the location of the championship. His wife, Kelly Rees, “runs the whole show” according to him. “She sets up the schedule, hires the workers, and makes everyone’s lives easier–especially mine.”

The dynamic duo have a lot to live up to this year, especially after falling short in the championship game last season, but coach Rees has nothing but faith in his talented team.

“I do believe we can get back,” he said, “but coaching comes big into play. The kids that want to play for a coach that can teach them, not yell at them, they’ll play their hearts out.”

After a few practices it’s easy to see that those players feel that same way, and they feel that this year will be the best one yet–hopefully ending in a trophy presentation in front of their home crowd.