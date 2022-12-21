Expect some Snow, Lots of Wind and Wednesday night Frigid Temperatures

Snow will move through the state this morning as an arctic front makes its way south. Winds will increase throughout the day today with the possibility of 40 to 50 mph gusts. By tonight dangerously cold temperatures will settle into the region, with lows well below zero. Expected snowfall in the area ranges between one and two inches from Worland to Lander, with 3-4 inches on South Pass. Maximum wind gusts today expected at 55 mph for Jeffrey City, 54 mph on South Pass, 51 mph at Dubois, in the Upper 30s at Lander, around 30 mph for Riverton and Shoshoni and in the upper 20 mph range for Thermopolis and Worland. Today’s highs mostly in the low 20s.