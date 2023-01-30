Riverton's National Weather Service Station's Weather Radar and a frosty tree in sub zero temperatures on Monday morning. NWS photo

Expect Frigid Arctic Air Today and tonight

As if Mondays couldn’t be any worse, frigid arctic air will remain in place today, leading to below-normal temperatures across the state.  For the Wind River Basin, it will be mostly sunny and cold, with a highs ranging from 2 above to five below. Warmer in the southern Bighorn Basin with temperatures in the high single digits. Wind chill values as low as -50. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Be sure to bundle up and dress accordingly if heading out today or tonight.