Expect Frigid Arctic Air Today and tonight

As if Mondays couldn’t be any worse, frigid arctic air will remain in place today, leading to below-normal temperatures across the state. For the Wind River Basin, it will be mostly sunny and cold, with a highs ranging from 2 above to five below. Warmer in the southern Bighorn Basin with temperatures in the high single digits. Wind chill values as low as -50. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Be sure to bundle up and dress accordingly if heading out today or tonight.