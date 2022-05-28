Executive Director of Riverton Chamber of Commerce asked to resign, She did

By Jeff Rebitski and Ernie Over

An executive session during the Riverton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting this week resulted in a request for its executive director to resign.

Asked to resign was Janet Winslow. Kim Humel, President of the Chamber said during an interview that “There was no deadline given for the resignation, however, Winslow chose to submit her resignation immediately.

At this point, the reasons for the rapid resignation and failure of confidence in Winslow’s performance are unclear but the chamber board was unanimous in its decision.

Winslow, owner of Bells and Beau’s clothing boutique on Main Street in Riverton, was contacted for comment, but as of this time she has not responded for further comment.

We will follow this story and provide further updates when new information becomes available.

Background

There’s been a bit of a revolving door at the Riverton Chamber of Commerce as far as its executive director is concerned in the past several years.

Ashley Strickland was hired in June of 2019 from a hotel in the Front Range of Colorado after previously serving the Hampton Inn and Suites in Riverton. She ascended to the top Chamber job in a search after Jim Davis left the Chamber job.

After Strickland’s unanticipated resignation, Janet Winslow was then hired in July of 2021. She was formally introduced to the community on September 21st at a Riverton City Council meeting. Councilor Kristy Salisbury, who was attending the meeting remotely, made the introduction as she is the council’s liaison to the Chamber.

It was later that month that the chamber office moved from the south side of West Main Street’s High School Hill location to a much smaller building at the bottom of that hill at 111 North First Street, immediately east of A.D. Martin Lumber Company.

Then, eight months later, In April of this year, Winslow, Julie Buller and Carol Harper appeared at a city council meeting and announced the pending merger of the Riverton Chamber and the Riverton Ambassadors to be an organization that would be called the WyRiverton Chamber and Ambassadors.

From that meeting until this week, exactly how the merger was to take place was under discussion by a Chamber and Ambassador’s committee.

The process for that transition came up at Wednesday’s Chamber Board meeting, at which a confrontation allegedly occurred between Chamber Board President Kim Hummel and Winslow, which prompted Winslow to resign.

Phone calls to both Winslow and Hummel were not immediately returned.

According to its homepage on the internet, here is the current makeup of the Chamber Board:

President

Kimberly Hummel, Hi Mountain Seasoning

Vice President

Bethany Baldes, Cornerstone Realty

Treasurer

Herb Wilcox, Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc

Directors

Michelle Louma, Community Entry Services

Jason Hawk, Bar10

Murray Ritland, Blakemore’s Laser Engraving

Mark Evans, First Interstate Bank

Amanda Henry, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

City Council Liaison

Kristy Salisbury