Eastern Wyoming College professor Matt Scott flies a DJI Matrice 100 drone. It has an expandable platform drone that can have different payloads or sensors added to it to increase its versatility. drone on the EWC campus. Drones allow for more detailed data making the decisions needed for those working in thefield of precision agriculture. For more information on the program contact Scott at mscott@ewc.wy.edu. Photo by EWC

EWC to Host UW Seminar on Technology in Agriculture March 2

For those curious about the latest technological innovations in ag, the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources
will lead a seminar at Eastern Wyoming College Thursday, March 2. “It’s all about cutting-edge technology and how that’s being used to make agriculture more
sustainable and efficient,” says Randall Violett, associate director of UW’s Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership (RMAL) program.

Matt Scott, a precision agriculture instructor at EWC and licensed drone pilot, will present on the use of multispectral drones, spray drones and more. Georgia Younglove, also an EWC faculty member, will share the latest technological innovations featured at the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Steve Paisley, director of the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle, will discuss the use of carcass ultrasounds and GrowSafe
technology for beef cattle selection. Additional topics may include block chain application, virtual fencing and cloud-based GPS
collar technology.

The 3.5-hour seminar is the third event in a five-part series facilitated by the RMAL program in partnership with community colleges across the state. Titled “Ranching the West,” the series provides relevant, actionable information to Wyoming producers as well as practical learning experiences for students. The upcoming seminar will begin at 4 p.m. in the Agricultural Technology Education Center on EWC’s Torrington campus. For community members and students not seeking academic credit, the cost is $25 per session. Dinner is provided. To register, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwag/rmal.

Following the event in Torrington, UW will host two additional seminars this spring, available in person and via Zoom. Topics, dates and locations are below. For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwag/rmal.

• Revenue Diversification: March 30, Northwest College – Powell
• Leadership Symposium and Luncheon: April 20, University of Wyoming – Laramie