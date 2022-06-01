Everett Dee “Bird Dog” Simon was born on June 11th, 1954 to Everett & Maple Simon in Douglas, Wyoming. He was a long time resident of Glenrock, where he graduated with the class of 1972. He was married to Terri Jensen on June 26th, 1976.

He worked as a blade operator building roads at Bear Creek Uranium and thenat Rochelle Coal until his retirement in 2018. He took great pride in his work and loved being a mentor, he was someone you could rely on.

With his love of the mountains, Dee and Terri relocated to Dubois, Wyoming in 2019, where he became a fan of 4 wheeling with the neighborhood gang, as well as many other outdoor activities. He and his wife loved to travel with family especially to warmer climates.

Sadly, he passed on May 25th, 2022

He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Rojeanna Vang.

Family left to share his memories are his wife Terri; Inlaws- Ken and Linda Jensen, Sister in law-Cheryl (Randy) Wood, Brother in law- Gary (Sandy) Jensen

Nieces & Nephews- Autumn (Jay) Huffman & son Beckett. Logan (Mary) Wood, Shayla and Lakota Jensen, his Killer cat Ringo, and his many good friends.

Contributions to your favorite charity in his name would be appreciated.

Story telling (lies) and toasts can be made to Dee at his memorial on June 25th, 3:00 PM at :

25 Morman Canyon Rd. in Glenrock, Wyoming (BYOB and lawn chairs).

