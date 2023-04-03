Events this week: Weather Basics; Spring Slam V-Ball Registration; Purple Parade and more

Thursday, April 6, Dubois Museum on April 6 at 7pm for “What’s This Stuff Called Air” by Tom Herret. This Wyoming Community Bank Speakers Series program is all about the basics of weather.

Friday, April 7th – Riverton Good Friday Sanitation Collection Schedule: If your garbage is normally picked up on Friday, it will be emptied on Thursday, April 6 due to Good Friday. The Riverton City Offices will be open on Good Friday, but the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District will be closed. Please remember that your containers need to be out by 7 a.m. Questions? Call 856-3687.

Friday, April 7th – Riverton – Registration Deadline for R Recreation Spring Slam CoEd Adult Volleyball Tournament. Register at rrecreation.com

Friday, April 7 – Riverton – R Recreation Medicare 101 Registration Deadline. Program on Tuesday, April 11 5:30 to 7 p.m. CWC Intertribal Center

Saturday, April 8 – Riverton – Purple Parade 5K Walk/Run celebrating the Education of Young Children. 9 a.m. Jaycee Park. Adult $35, Family $85

Saturday, April 8 – Riverton Paint and Create – Wood background options with stencils. 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverton Elks Lodge. $35.

Monday, April 10 – Riverton, RHS Stuco Club – Make A Wish Color Run, 5:30 p.m. RHS Front Parking Lot. Bring your own shirt that can be ruined. $20 entry fee. All proceeds to Make A Wish. Prizes for Men’s, Women’s and Youth divisions.