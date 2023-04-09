Events for This Week include Color Run on Monday; Open House in Thursday, OT5K Run/Walk on Saturday

Monday, April 10 – Riverton, RHS Stuco Club – Make A Wish Color Run, 5:30 p.m. RHS Front Parking Lot. Bring your own shirt that can be ruined. $20 entry fee. All proceeds to Make A Wish. Prizes for Men’s, Women’s and Youth divisions.

Thursday, April 13, 4:30 to 6 p.m. – Riverton – Community Open House at St Margaret’s Catholic Elementary School. All are welcome. 220N. 7th St. East.

Friday, April 14 – Riverton – R Recreation Medicare Supplemental Insurance program Registration Deadline – program on Tuesday April 18, 5:30 to 7 p.m. CWC Intertribal Center

Saturday, April 15 – Riverton – The OT5K Walk and Run, celebrating Occupational Therapy Month with Teton Therapy. More details at TetonTherapyPC.com

Saturday, April 15 – Riverton – The Fremont County Maternal Child Health Coalition is hosting the 4th Annual Community Baby Shower, which is free to the community, from 11-1 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in the Heritage Hall.

Saturday, April 15 – Lander – Lander Library Met Opera Der Rosenkavalier in HD, All are welcome. Donations are appreciated

Saturday, April 15, Riverton Stars of Tomorrow Show, CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 – Riverton Senior Citizens Center -Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. $25 Table rental for Vendors. Call anne at 856-6332.