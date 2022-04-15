May 13, 1935 – April 9, 2022

Evelyn Joan (Cox) Gustin passed away at her home on April 9, 2022.

She was born on May 13, 1935 in Sarben, Nebraska to Nela (Rollings) and Glen Cox. Evelyn graduated from Pavillion High School, where she had been a cheerleader and homecoming queen. She married Bill Gustin on April 8, 1954 at the United Methodist Church. Bill and Evelyn worked summers at the Gustin Dude Ranch at Dickinson Park until 1959. Evelyn worked at the Riverton Rural Electric Association prior to 1968, when Bill Gustin Realty opened in Lander where she managed the accounting and secretarial duties. Evelyn worked as a Camp Hostess for many years at the Dickinson Park

Evelyn gave her time, talent and love to many organizations. She was a One Shot Antelope Hunt and One Shot Antelope Hunt Past Shooters’ secretary and treasurer. Evelyn held multiple positions in the local and state Methodist Church District, including assisting with Native American Sundays. She was a leader for Brownies, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and 4-H and volunteered at the Fremont County Extension Organization. Bill and Evelyn truly enjoyed being members of the Boots & Bonnets square dance and enjoyed many evenings together dancing with their friends.

Evelyn loved horses and riding and accompanied her family on many hunting and pack trips, and fed them all. She once fed Thanksgiving dinner to over 25 people out of the family camper during a hunting trip near Jackson. She often spoke about the fun she had while on family trips to Alaska. During her last years, Evelyn still managed to have an active life and enjoyed community events, trips to see elk, eat ice cream and look at Sinks Canyon, spending time with horses, family meals, the 4th of July fireworks, and putting puzzles together. Evelyn loved animals and the beauty of nature. Even to her very last days, Evelyn was thrilled to see the deer, squirrels and birds that would look into her living room window.

She is survived by her son, Greg Gustin and his partner Karen Beydler; daughter, Debra (Gustin) and husband Scott Sinclair of Lander; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many loved nieces, nephews, and great & great- great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and son, William Thomas Gustin, III.

The family thanks Anam Cara Giving and all the caregivers who assisted Evelyn, and offers special thanks to caregivers, Anna, Diane and Cherry for their love, compassion, friendship and skilled assistance, as well as Help for Health – Riverton Hospice for making Evelyn’s final days comfortable and peaceful.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 20, 2020 at 10:00am at Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, 720 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming. Reception to follow graveside inurnment in the 1st United Methodist Church, 262 N 3rd St #2811, Lander, WY 82520.

Donations may be made in her name to Anam Cara Giving, 909 Fremont St., Lander, WY 82520 or Help for Health – Riverton 716 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501

