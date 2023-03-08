October 5, 1930 – March 5, 2023

Evelyn Berghorst, 92, formerly of Riverton passed away peacefully in Billings, Montana on Sunday, March 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home.

Evelyn Irene Ewalt was born on October 5, 1930 in Cody, Wyoming to Marvin and Clara (Nielsen) Ewalt. She attended schools in Cody and graduated from there.

She started working at the Cody Hospital when she was in 8th grade and continued for thirteen years. She worked in the Harry Yesness Men’s Store in Casper for thirteen years before working at Bi-Rite Drug in Casper for seven years before retiring.

Evelyn lived in many places before settling in Casper for twenty years and finally moving to Riverton in 1995. The last year she lived in Billings to be near her great-grandchildren.

On December 5, 2002 she married Marvin Berghorst in Elko, Nevada. He passed away in 2022.

Evelyn loved her fishing trips with her children and their families. She took occasional trips to hang out at the casino and visit relatives across the country. She enjoyed playing pinocle and bingo. She enjoyed watching the movie, Scent of a Woman. During the last year she also attended many softball and basketball games to see her great-granddaughters play.

She is survived by her sons, James Stewart, Lelan Stewart, and Lloyd Stewart; daughter, Suzanne Rose, 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister, husband, Marvin and daughter, Debra.

We will miss Evelyn dearly, but we are so grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.

