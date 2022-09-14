Feb 14, 1940 – Sep 9, 2022

Evangeline C’Hair of Arapahoe passed away at her home on Friday, September, 9, 2022. A rosary and wake will be on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, starting at 7:00 pm at 71 Red Crow. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Evangeline was born on Feb. 14, 1940 in Fort Washakie to Marion Eagle and Mary (Goes In Lodge) Eagle. She grew up on the Wind River Reservation. She was baptized into the Catholic faith and attended St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. She married Robert Patrick C’Hair in Riverton, WY.



She worked as a CNA at the old Wind River Manor. She then worked at Black Coal Senior Center as a cook until she retired.



She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother and grandmother. Her enjoyment was going to the casino. She beaded and handmade flowers.



She is survived by daughters, Wind Faye C’Hair, Sara Wilson, Morietta Duran, Lavina Bell and Roshell Norseas; sons, Aloysius C’Hair, Mark C’Hair, Isaac Bell Sr., Gaylen Littleshield, Levi Warren, Kenny Redfield. Jr., Medrick Moss, Jr. Curtis “Barney” Tyler, and Sam Wilson; brothers, Everett Eagle, Sr. and Linus Sitting Eagle; sisters, Alberta (Gould) Goggles, Leanna Sitting Eagle, Theresa Jones, June Ann Brown, and Alice Headley; and extended families.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Patrick C’Hair, Sr; Juanita Whiteplume Little Thunder, Vianna (C’Hair) Behan; son, Jerome C’Hair; brothers, Edward Eagle, Sr and George Eagle.; sisters, Cordelia (Eagle) Goggles, Gloria (Eagle) Duran, and Florita Eagle; grandparents, Bartholmew Sitting Eagle, Ida (Cole) Bearing, Aloysius C’Hair, James Sitting Eagle, Stephen Eagle; Juanita Whiteplume, Vianna (C’Hair) Bearing; uncles William, Joseph, Frank, John, Joe C’Hair; and aunt, Lillian Sitting Eagle.



Online condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com