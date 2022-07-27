February 19, 1928 – July 24, 2022

Eula Jene Willard, 94, of Worland, Wyoming passed away July 24, 2022 at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, Wyoming.

Eula Jene was born February 19, 1928 to Eugene L. and Cliffie (Carroll) Evans in Worland. She graduated Worland High School in 1946.

Eula Jene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her children, Al Willard (Carla) of Worland, Helen Warpness (Ron) of Riverton, and Valeta McClain (Danny) of Henrietta, Texas, 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held Tuesday August 9, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Worland United Methodist Church with Pastor Kayilu Pfoze officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Worland Methodist Women or Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, Wyoming. Please send checks to P.O. Box 524 Worland, WY 82401. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.