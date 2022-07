Apr 13, 1952 – Jul 6, 2022

Death Notice:

Funeral services for Esther Alice Manzanares, 70, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing will be held prior to the service beginning at noon.



Mrs. Manzanares passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.



Esther was born on April 13, 1952, daughter of Eddy and Mary (Montoya) Martinez in Riverton, Wyoming.