Jul 23, 1951 – Mar 29, 2023

Eric Wells, born July 23, 1951 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to John and Barbara Wells.

Married to Kay Wells, a high school sweetheart for 53 years. They have two sons, Jay Michael (Dana) Wells and Brett Allen (Secily) Wells; three grandchildren, Joshua (Emilee) Penman, Jessica (Bryce) Wilde and Jaycie Kay (Brandon) Beachy; one great grandson, Finnegan Penman; two brothers, Chad and Otto Wells ad numerous nieces and nephews.

Eric grew up on Timberline Ranch in Dubois, Wyoming. His father had an exploration company, Timberline Minerals, Inc. Eric was a commercial helicopter pilot and would fly crews into the mining camps in the Red Desert and mountains of Wyoming and Montana. He rescued several injured people in the mountains around Dubois. He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and had to give up his love of flying.

Eric also had a building contracting company, Wells Construction, for about 15 years. His two sons and his “buddies” built homes and commercial businesses around the Dubois and Jackson area.

He was a Dubois volunteer fireman and also volunteered for the MS Society. He was involved in and helped organize the Warm Valley Community Church in Dubois.

In an interview for the Dubois Frontier several years ago after his MS diagnosis he was quoted, “My whole life’s strategy has changed. Material things are nothing. I keep the Lord in my heart; that way I always have someone to talk to. I know however I leave this earth, there’s a better place for me.”

A memorial will be held at a later date.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com