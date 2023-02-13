Entrepreneurial Mixer for Fremont County Start Up Challenge is Wednesday

The application period for the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge ends on FEBRUARY 20TH!

If you have been thinking about applying, but have questions and/or hesitancies, drop by the Brunton Building this Wednesday anytime between 5:30 – 7PM. Various business professionals will be on hand to answer questions and help you navigate your next steps toward entrepreneurship. Additionally, Brian Young, your local Business Advisor, will be available to provide objective advice about your business/product idea and can offer insights to make your application STAND OUT.

Last year’s successful applicants were Eric Locker, Locker Cabinets of Pavillion, Alicia Rux, Cottonwood Wool of Crowheart and Daniel Steward, High Country Fungus of Riverton

