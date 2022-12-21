Engavo sentenced to Prison for violent steel-toed shoe assault

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Tuesday that Caleb Engavo, 20,

of Fort Washakie was sentenced on December 9, 2022, by Chief United States District

Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

Engavo received 33 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and was ordered

to pay a $100 special assessment.

This case involved a violent assault with steel-toed boots that resulted in serious injuries to the

victim. This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of

Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson

prosecuted the case.