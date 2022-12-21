Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Tuesday that Caleb Engavo, 20,
of Fort Washakie was sentenced on December 9, 2022, by Chief United States District
Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.
Engavo received 33 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and was ordered
to pay a $100 special assessment.
This case involved a violent assault with steel-toed boots that resulted in serious injuries to the
victim. This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of
Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson
prosecuted the case.
Engavo sentenced to Prison for violent steel-toed shoe assault
