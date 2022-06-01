Employee of the Month named at SageWest Health Care

Congratulations to our SageWest May Employee of the Month, Levi Burton, Security Guard. With a calm demeanor and willingness to serve others, he is always pleasant, professional and a team player. Levi notices a department is busy, he is quick to jump in to help our patients receive the care needed and support his co-workers with additional duties such as cleaning our patients rooms and equipment. Levi exudes kindness and caring to others and is a true role model in our organization.

We value your service to our community, thank you Levi. Congratulations!