Emergency Management Agency updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, Asking for Public’s Help

The Fremont County Emergency Management Agency is seeking the public’s assistance on hazards in the county. The agency is seeking interested individuals to take a five minute on-line survey in order to update its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan in 2022. The Hazard Mitigation Plan analyzes each county’s and tribe’s vulnerabilities to natural and human caused hazards and identifies mitigation actions that can be taken to minimize property damage and public safety risks. The purpose of this survey is to solicit public input on hazards of concern, and suggestions for reducing the impacts of hazards before they occur. The survey has 7 questions and only takes about 5 minutes. The survey is open till April 25, 2022.

To take the survey, click on this link: https://forms.office.com/r/zkEPQHrWx7