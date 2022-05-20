Eleven Track & Field Athletes Qualify for 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The field for the 2022 NCAA Division One West Outdoor Prelims has been announced by the NCAA on Thursday May 19th with 11 athletes from the University of Wyoming Track & Field Team making the cut based on their marks from the 2022 season.

The top 48 athletes from each region will compete next weekend in their respective events with the top 12 finishers from both the West and East heading to Eugene, Ore., and the 2022 NCAA Division One Outdoor Championships to be held on June 8th-11th.

Acton from the West Preliminary will take place from Fayetteville, Ark., and run from May 25th through May 28th.

In total, four Cowgirls and seven Cowgirls have qualified.

Overall three Wyoming student athletes will compete in the 3000M Steeplechase as well as three in the Long Jump. Two will compete in the Discus. One athlete will perform in the Triple Jump, one in the 10000M and one in the 800M.

Mountain West Champions Shayla Howell and Kareem Mersal lead the way in the Long Jump qualifying on both the women’s and men’s side in ninth. Hunter Brown also qualified for the men in 33rd. In addition to coming off of the conference championship Howell is coming off an appearance in the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships in the same event.

Katelyn Mitchem , Seth Bruxvoort and Albert Steiner will represent the Pokes in the Steeplechase. Mitchem who jumped up to No. 2 on the UW all time Top 10 List last weekend at the conference championships qualified in 20th on the women’s side. Bruxvoort and Steiner qualify in 35th and 42nd respectively.

Two Cowboys competing in the Discus at the event hosted at the University of Arkansas will be Nathan Reid and Tarique George . Reid qualified in 38th while George hit his qualifying mark last weekend and is in the field at 45th.

Aumni Ashby put together a No. 2 all time at UW mark at the 2022 Mountain West Championships qualified in the Triple Jump in 45th.

Leah Christians who vaulted up to No. 2 on the UW all time top 10 list this season in the 10000M made the women’s field and qualified at 45th.

Joseph Rodgers rounds out the list qualifying in 48th for the 800M. Rodgers finished fourth at last weekend’s Mountain West Championship.

A full list can be found at http://www.rtspt.com/ncaa/d1outdoor22/

Qualifying

Athlete and the event.

Number and mark.

Kareem Mersal and Hunter Brown in the Long Jump

9 | 35-6.25

33 | 24-9.75

Shayla Howell in the Long Jump

11 | 21-0.75

Katelyn Mitchem in the 3000M Steeplechase

20 | 10:10.86

Seth Bruxvoort and Albert Steiner in the 3000M Steeplechase

35 | 8:49.21

42 | 8:50.54

Nathan Reid and Tarique George in the Discus

38 | 181-11

45 | 179-7

Aumni Ashby in the Triple Jump

45 | 41-5

Leah Christians in the 10K

45 | 34:14.69

Joseph Rodgers in the 800

48 | 1:49.85

Stay up to date with Wyoming Track & Field by following @wyo_track on Twitter.