May 18, 1942 – Nov 5, 2022

No services are scheduled for Eleanora “Elly” Mae Frazer, 80, who passed away on November 5, 2022 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Elly was born on May 18, 1942 to John and Claudia Harriet Jean Scott in Texas.

Elly grew up and attended schools in Sheridan and Cheyenne, Wyoming. She worked as an undersheriff paramedic, security company and for Safeway for 17 years. Elly was an avid reader who also loved gardening.

Survivors include her daughters, Paula (Marshal) Mushol, Wendi (Robert) Schmidt, Debbi Quereau and Joyce (Mike) Lash; 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; and her special friend, Walter Washut.

Mrs. Frazer was preceded in death by her husband, Orion Carl Frazer; mother, Claudia Scott; father, John Scott; nephew, Ernie Scott; daughter, Pamela Adkins.

