Eight Wyoming Track & Field Athletes Earn All Mountain West Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference announced the all conference honors following the conclusion of last weekend’s 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championship. Eight Cowboys and Cowgirls are honored for the performance as top three finishers in their respective events.

In Alphabetical order.

Aumni Ashby in the Triple Jump.

Hunter Brown in the Long Jump.

Daniel Carrillo in the Shot Put.

Tarique George in the Discus.

Shayla Howell in the Long Jump.

Pete Mead in the High Jump.

Kareem Mersal in the Long Jump.

Katelyn Mitchem in the 3000M Steeplechase.

Howell, Mead and Mersal all won their events last weekend in Clovis, Calif.

Mead, George, Mitchem, Carrillo, Brown and Ashby all went personal best times at the Mountain West Conference meet with Ashby and Mitchem moving up to No. 2 all time at UW in their events.

