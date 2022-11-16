The city's new Public Works Director, Brian Eggelston, right, has been serving in the position in an interim capacity for the past several months. Also pictured are City Clerk Kristin Watson, left and City Administrator Kyle Butterfield. The city council offered a contract to Eggelston Tuesday night and he accepted following an executive session. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Eggleston named new Riverton Public Works Director

Following an Executive Session of the Riverton City Council Tuesday, councilors emerged and voted to name Brian Eggleston the city’s new  Public Works Director, a position he’s held on an interim basis. The Operations Division Supervisor, Eggleston stepped in to replace Kyle Butterfield as PWD when Butterfield was elevated to City Administrator. 

“It’s always good to hire from within,” Mayor Richard Gard said Wednesday morning. “We know his work history and we know him and we know he’ll do a great job.”

 