Nov. 28, 1968 – Feb. 8, 2023

Mr. Eagle passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home in Fort Washakie. He was 54 years old. Ed was born on November 28, 1968, in Lander, Wyoming. He was the son of Edward Eagle, Sr., and Emily Enos. Throughout his years he was employed as a Sho-Rap firefighter, with Eagle Uniform, Blue Sky Laundromat and recently he was employed at Wind River Casino.

Ed enjoyed family functions, playing at the casino, going to the movies, attending concerts, painting, cookouts, decorating for various events, and traveling.

Mr. Eagle is survived by his mother, Emily Niedo, sisters; Odessa Eagle, Dallas Eagle, Robin Enos, Edelche Eagle, brothers; Donald Enos, Clinton Eagle, Allen Enos, Allison (Rocky) Sage, Jr., and Cody Eagle, aunts; Judith Large, Joy Ortegon, uncles; Terry Enos, Everett Eagle, Sr., and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Eagle, Sr., aunts; Patricia Iron, Pamela Enos, Audrey Sage, Dorcus Enos, Florita Eagle, Caroline Bowers, uncles; Joel Enos, George Enos, Theodore (John) Enos, Sr., Norman Enos and David Wolfrun. Please forgive the family if anyone was not mentioned.

Funeral Services for Edward Eagle Jr. are at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club in Fort Washakie, WY. Mr. Wayland Large will be directing the services. Interment will be at the Chief Washakie Cemetery. Wake Services will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 14 at the Boys and Girls Club.

Arrangements made by Hudson’s Funeral Home.

