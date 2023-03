Death Notice

Funeral services for Edward Brown will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 10th at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow.

Edward “Eddie” Lee Brown, 39, Deming resident passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at his residence in New Mexico.

A complete obituary will be published soon.